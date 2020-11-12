Editor: Open letter to Contra Costa Board of Supervisors (aka) ConFire Board, Brentwood City Council, Oakley City Council:
We residents of East Contra Costa County are saddled with regulations on emergency services funding from the late 1970s and 1980s. Funding practices for essential services were set at that time, four decades ago and remain unchanged. Lack of emergency services funding in the eastern 31% of the county strips away resources from the rest of the county. The supporters of Measure X demand that countywide funding for emergency services reflect current countywide needs, not the needs of the 5 to 10,000 area residents from the 1970s. The entire County will benefit from dedicating Measure X funds to address the public safety emergency. A portion of Measure X sales tax increase should open three stations, put paramedic/firefighters on engines and consolidate ECCFPD into Contra Costa county fire department … reducing response times, saving lives and property. Public safety should be governments’ No. 1 priority. All of Contra Costa County citizens will benefit from opening three more stations and putting paramedic/ firefighters on fire engines. A standard all tax paying citizens of Contra Costa county deserve and pay for.
Change.org petition: https://bit.ly/thepressnet_change
Rob Broocker
Discovery Bay
