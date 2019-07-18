Editor:
On behalf of the Brentwood Union School District, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and appreciation to the family of Alicia Ramirez, who passed away on June 27, 2019.
Mrs. Ramirez worked for our school district for a quarter of a century as one of our first bilingual aides. In reality, Mrs. Ramirez worked tirelessly on behalf of our students for decades before and after her formal employment time. She worked with families to get students in school and supported their educational success by connecting parents and educators. She was one of the first voices in our community to participate in advisory committees to partner with the district on how we could better serve our students who were learning English. In retirement, she ensured many of our neediest children had food, clothing, learning tools and health care through her tireless involvement in a number of local charities and organizations.
We were honored to know and work with Mrs. Ramirez and wish to thank her family for sharing her with us for so many years. Despite the fact that she retired in 1990, her impact continues to be felt today.
Dana Eaton, Ed.D.
Superintendent, Brentwood Union School District
