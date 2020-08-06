Editor: Very nice editorial on the importance of wearing masks during this pandemic so we don’t infect others. Other countries have COVID under control because all the citizens wore masks and followed lockdown rules.
However, that’s not the case here in the United States. Here, a selfish minority of “anti-maskers” show that they want to infect and kill others by not wearing a mask when among the public. These uncaring people are a danger to themselves and others, and they need to be treated as such. Over 150,000 Americans have died of COVID, but that’s not enough for these inhumane anti-maskers. Their actions demonstrate that they want even more Americans dead. Because more will die if people don’t wear masks.
If you think that the viral videos are bad where the deranged anti-maskers are confrontational, violent, even murderous when they are asked to wear a mask in a store … Just wait until they can’t get in without “Proof of COVID vaccination.” YouTube will be overwhelmed.
Kevin Cunningham
Brentwood
