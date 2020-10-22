Editor: I read your front page article about the allegations against Christina Dalton, candidate for the Liberty Union High School District Board disturbs me in that many people will believe its accusations without really considering its truthfulness. More importantly, what did Ms. Orozco and Ms. Sherrill fail to say?
We know that Chantae Orozco refers to a test, probably covering one chapter. (Test vs Mid-term) We also know that lunch period consists of 50 minutes, not the 25 alleged. If she only had 25 minutes for the test, what happened to the other 25? Was she unwilling to stay after school and take the full 50 minutes? As for failing the test, was it due to a shortened test period or her failure to prepare? Many students tend to dismiss test preparation and then blame the teacher.
Jasmine Sherrill, on the other hand, claims Ms. Dalton told her she would never graduate. Is it possible that Jasmine was underperforming in class and Ms. Dalton really say something like, “You will not graduate if you continue to make poor grades?” Algebra 1 must be learned before Algebra 2 can be understood. A good teacher prevents his/her students from setting themselves up for failure by blocking access to courses they will fail.
Lastly, if these actions were considered so horrific, did either of the girls or their parents report these actions to the principal or school board? According to Ms. Dalton, in her 39 years of teaching, she has had no complaints. If these actions were not worthy of reporting, then why are they suddenly so terrible that Ms. Dalton should not be elected?
It seems these are two disgruntled students who didn’t like their teacher. Every teacher has disgruntled students. The only question is whether the purported actions of Ms. Dalton, even if true, rise to the level that should disqualify her from being elected to the school board. I think not.
Richard Nahm
Brentwood
