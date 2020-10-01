Editor: It’s never “people before politics” as Assemblyman Jim Frazier’s campaign reelection sign advertises. Two weeks ago (early September), I had called Mr. Frazier’s office to ask where he stood on issues affecting our community and our state. The young gentleman who answered did not know the answers and said he would have someone who could provide details on Mr. Frazier’s stand on the issues call me back. I never received that call. So, either no one in Mr. Frazier’s office knows where he stands on critical issues; such as social justice issues, rioting, looting, defunding the law enforcement, safety of our community, the reopening of our schools or inflammatory comments made by Gov. Newsom; or, Mr. Frazier himself doesn’t know where he stands and hides behind the COVID-19 “work from home” policy. As a constituent of Mr. Frazier’s, I demand more of my representative in Sacramento, as all of his district should. It’s time to vote out Mr. Frazier and elect a people’s representative who will represent us, not their own political power and politics as usual.
Jack Ryan
Fremont
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.