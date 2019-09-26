Editor: What is the City of Antioch doing with the money?
We were once told when the lotto came out that money would be used for the schools. Did it happen? No. Gas prices are steadily going up — we were told the reason is to fix our broken down streets and highways. Has it happened? No. Not out here in Antioch, anyway.
Whoever is in charge of what our cities look like: Why hasn’t the City of Antioch done anything to improve our town? The cities of Pittsburg and Brentwood have improved what their towns look like. Why does Antioch remain looking like one big garbage ghetto?
Trash everywhere you turn, broken down cars and more and more homeless people are everywhere in Antioch, because instead of the city council members voting and demanding we have rent control, they are too busy voting on their pay increases. The nerve of them!
I can understand them getting an increase in pay if they were doing something, anything, to better our town — but sitting behind a desk all day is no reason for them to give themselves a 75% pay increase, almost doubling their salary. What have you done to earn this almost double pay raise?
The same way council members voted for your increase in pay, why don’t you vote on rent control? At least that way, there would be less people becoming homeless everyday. Instead of giving yourselves the city’s money, why wasn’t that money being used to build more affordable housing? Stop allowing more homes being built here and start thinking about us, the less fortunate people who were not born with a silver spoon in our mouths.
More affordable housing, please! Rent control, please! Thank you.
Janet Alaniz
Antioch
