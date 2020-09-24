Editor: I read Laura Aue’s comments about ‘I’m voting for Trump.’ Why anyone would want to vote for a proven liar (websites list them), a racist (shameful non-support of BLM and diversity), a person who mocked a disabled reporter (common knowledge), a man who invented ‘fake news,’ then claimed to be a victim of it, I will never know, but from the apparently proud ‘wife of a Vietnam veteran’? I have one thing to say: John McCain. This man, who was beaten and tortured every day for 5 plus years as a Vietnam prisoner of war, which left him with life-long injuries and disabilities. A man who, when offered early release because of his father’s connections, turned it down because it wasn’t fair to his fellow POWs. A man who did not harbor resentment for fighting an unwinnable war, but continued to serve his country as a senator for over 30 years. The courage of this man is unfathomable.
This is the same man who Draft-Dodger-Donald couldn’t acknowledge as a hero: “He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” Donald Trump isn’t fit to share the same air space as a man like John McCain.
I thank your husband for his service.
Paula Marshall
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.