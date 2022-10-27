Editor: This is in response to Ms. Buchanan (Oct. 21 Press, ‘Letter writer needs a reality check’).
Let’s have a fact check: First, out of the 214 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives 207 voted ‘no’ on HR7688, the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act on May 6.
Second, 192 Republicans voted ‘no’ on HR7790, the Supplemental Bill to Address Infant Formula Shortage on May 18. Like I said in my last letter, the only thing Republicans vote ‘yes’ on is tax cuts for the rich. If it has to do with improving the lives of working people, the middle class, or the poor, they vote ‘no.’
Since you brought up the Southern border, let’s look at why we don’t have immigration reform.
- In 2013, Democrats passed a bipartisan immigration reform bill in the Senate.
- House Republicans refused to allow the bill to even be debated.
- President Obama asked Republicans to propose their own immigration bill.
- Republicans refused.
- Then Republicans demanded that Obama do something about illegal immigration.
- So Obama used his executive authority to enact some immigration reform.
- Republicans were outraged and called Obama a tyrant for doing exactly what they asked him to do.
Republicans don’t really want immigration reform. They want a problem they can blame on Democrats and scare people with.
Finally, the reason that Republicans are being blamed for not protecting women’s rights is because they don’t. Yes, in California, women, just like men, can determine what they do with their own bodies. And when Proposition 1 passes, the federal government will not be able to change that. In 13 Republican-controlled states, there is a total ban on abortions that includes women who have been raped, victims of incest and women whose life is in danger. This is thanks to the Supreme Court going against 50 years of history and overturning Roe vs. Wade.
Another fact: My name is Trebino, not Trevino.
