Editor: This is in response to Ms. Buchanan (Oct. 21 Press, ‘Letter writer needs a reality check’).

Let’s have a fact check: First, out of the 214 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives 207 voted ‘no’ on HR7688, the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act on May 6.

Second, 192 Republicans voted ‘no’ on HR7790, the Supplemental Bill to Address Infant Formula Shortage on May 18. Like I said in my last letter, the only thing Republicans vote ‘yes’ on is tax cuts for the rich. If it has to do with improving the lives of working people, the middle class, or the poor, they vote ‘no.’

