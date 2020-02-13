Editor: One of your articles, titled “Community rallies to support paralyzed Brentwood youth,” on your Jan. 24 issue, was a very inspiring piece.
The strength that Samantha showed in facing her obstacles toward her recovery is something anybody can learn from. Her family’s support in her recovery phase was just as admirable.
As a registered nurse with multiple experiences in dealing with life and death situations in critical care, I can assure you that the greatest strength is drawn from the love that the family provides to the patient especially when our loved ones are going through a major life-changing event. As a parent of two teenagers, I can only imagine (what) this family is going through.
Their story is something each of our brethren can learn and draw an inspiration from. This unique infallible strength sourced out of love and dignity from each other is what makes this story very uplifting.
Thank you for this story of love and perseverance. May your publication continue to write stories of love, compassion and human dignity.
Felix Piamonte, BSN, RN, VA-BC
Vascular Access Specialist Nurse
University of California
San Francisco
