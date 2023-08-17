‘Life is either a daring adventure, or nothing.’

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of introductions to The Press’ writing staff.
These words from Helen Keller have often shaped how I view life. Some adventures are successful, while others are less so. And, adventures come in all sizes. To be certain, each adventure throughout my life has taught me a lesson and shaped the person I am today. Adventure is my love language.
For those of you who don’t already know me, I’m Melissa (she/they), and it’s great to be back at The Press after taking some time at the beginning of this year to work in local politics. I’m really happy to be back at my editorial desk. It feels like coming home.
I am a native New Englander, transplanted to Brentwood in 2015. I’ve been practicing photography since film was cool the first time around and have been lucky enough to spend over a decade making a living from it. I relish time with my husband and three kids, and dream of someday owning a small farm. I am almost always equipped with a cup of coffee and a smile.
In 2019, a brief conversation following Brentwood Library’s Drag Queen Story Hour jump-started my journey with The Press. I started freelancing, photographing local events such as high school graduations and the Big Break All-Abilities Day. From there, I stepped into the breaking news reporter role in 2021 and a full-time staff position the following year.
Believe it or not, photography wasn’t my first passion in life. I was a child of the theatre. My parents were founding members of a local theatre group, so I’d spend my summers rehearsing random Gilbert and Sullivan musicals (Iolanthe was my favorite, for anyone wondering) and the rest of the year performing or working backstage on other productions. I went on to study theatre and dance at my local community college, but that was short-lived, as I was far more keen to gain my experience by actually working in the industry. From auditioning in Boston and New York, to working professionally as a stage technician, it was all theatre, all the time.
My love of taking photos was born in 2001 when I moved away from home – 2,400 miles away from home, to be exact. A week after 9/11, I had traded my plane ticket for an Amtrak ticket, and traveled 4 days by train from Cape Cod to Las Cruces, New Mexico to participate in an AmeriCorps program designed to integrate visual and performing arts into the public school curriculum. The surrounding area was just so different from what I was accustomed to, that I felt compelled to document everything that I possibly could.
From there, in true wild-child fashion, I bought a 1970 VW Bus and joined up with renaissance festivals. This gave me the opportunity to travel the country pretty extensively, photographing people, places, and things like my life depended on it. Let me tell you, it was tricky finding quality photo labs to develop film on the road.
My hobby turned into a career when my husband was deployed to Afghanistan. Army families were always looking for family portraits, so I decided to open a photography business. At first, it was a fun way to keep myself busy, but it grew into so much more. I am also an avid hiker. In June 2020, I checked hiking the Half Dome Cables Route off my bucket list, and in October 2021, I made it to the top of Angels Landing in Zion National Park! They’re some of my proudest (hiking) accomplishments, to date. Next, I’ve got my sights set on the John Muir Trail and Mount Whitney, hiking the Appalachian Trail with my mama, and backpacking in New Zealand to celebrate my 45th birthday.
“I became a journalist to come as close as possible to the heart of the world.” – Henry R. Luce
It’s hard for me to pinpoint exactly when I fell in love with the idea of being a photojournalist. Throughout my life, I can still distinctly remember where I was when major news broke – the Challenger explosion, the Loma Prieta earthquake, Columbine, 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, the Boston Marathon bombing, the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection…the list goes on and on. The more news I consumed, the more I knew I wanted to be one of the voices telling the stories, in words and in photos. I’m here to do that for you.
If you have a story you’d like to see written, or just want to chat over a cup of coffee, feel free to reach out at melissa@brentwoodpress.com.
