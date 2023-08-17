‘Life is either a daring adventure, or nothing.’

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of introductions to The Press’ writing staff.

These words from Helen Keller have often shaped how I view life. Some adventures are successful, while others are less so. And, adventures come in all sizes. To be certain, each adventure throughout my life has taught me a lesson and shaped the person I am today. Adventure is my love language.

For those of you who don’t already know me, I’m Melissa (she/they), and it’s great to be back at The Press after taking some time at the beginning of this year to work in local politics. I’m really happy to be back at my editorial desk. It feels like coming home.

