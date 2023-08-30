Editor: Meals on Wheels of Contra Costa County Inc. has a fundraising group of volunteers that has been actively raising money for our local Meals on Wheels during the last 34 years.
We are celebrating our banner 35th year with a goal to donate $50,000 this year for the first time ever.
To date, we are proud to say our community has donated over $558,000 to aid our local seniors with nutritious meals weekly. We invite participation by the Delta community in these upcoming fun-draisers:
–Annual Bowling Tournament on Sept. 16 at Delta Fair Bowl Antioch with an awards dinner following at San Joaquin Yacht Club. Tickets are $60 per person.
–New this year is Oktoberfest, a Family Fun Day happening Sunday October 22 at Delta Sports Bar and Grill on Bethel Island. This event offers beers and wines, authentic German foods, games for kids of all ages. Prizes, a jumpy house, theme costume contest and a DJ. Tickets are $25 adults and $10 for youth 4-12. Hot dogs, chips and a beverage will be available. Contact Patricia at 510-396-6937, or email MOWFestSJYC@gmail.com for tickets.
We are counting on our community coming together to make this awesome banner year successful. If you cannot participate, consider sponsoring or donating as all proceeds benefit our home-bound seniors in East Contra Costa.
Member, National Association of Jewelry Appraisers and Meals on Wheels volunteer
