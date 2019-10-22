Editor: The developers are selling the city and its residents a huge bill of goods so they can make themselves rich. It's simple, easy to understand, and how we vote on Measure L will either stop them or give them free reign to pillage our community.
They always lead off with the American Avenue traffic, so let's put that to rest. The traffic is school-related only: no commuter traffic, no business traffic — just students and parents. It happens twice per day, 180 days per year, and it was caused when the residents of Deer Ridge stopped the development of American Avenue looping back to the east.
But are we willing to pay the price the "fix" proposed by Nunn and henchmen will entail? The price is 5,000 more cars in Brentwood. They can say whatever they want about Balfour, Deer Valley and Sand Creek. But all of what they say is to cover up and smokescreen that fact that those houses will bring in 5,000+ cars and trucks to Brentwood.
The Press, the city government and local businesses that want a bigger customer base all seem to have fallen under the spell of this group of snake oil salesmen. Local business owners don't care about more cars and crappy traffic, because they don't have to drive in it. I don't know what is going on with Greg Robinson, but his "getting the facts" editorial did not contain all the facts and was extremely biased. I expect better from my local journalists.
The ongoing “If we don't do it, Antioch will” is total BS. I don't know why the developers keep trying that line on the voters.
The "Yes on L” signs are all on or in front of commercial property. That says a lot.
Bill Sumner
Brentwood
