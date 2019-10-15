Editor: In a recent article in The Press, there was a three-prong attack on the quality of life in Brentwood.
I refer, of course, to the assault on that quality of life mounted by Nunn and the olive oil king. The first phase of their strident attempt to usurp the urban limit line was by using a hired shill to glorify the land swap whereby the Mount Diablo area gets a piece of land they will probably get anyway — in exchange for the citizens of Brentwood getting a royal shafting in the form of 2,400 plus new housing units and a huge increase in traffic and congestion in the western end of town.
The second prong of this attack was the passive aggressive comment regarding the Ginochio family and the threat to sell the land to other evil developers. Childish and stupid have no place in this serious discussion. That kind of thinking is why we have things like zoning and urban limit lines in the first place.
The third phase of this misinformation campaign came in a letter from Ronald Reagan. Two points here: The 225 "open space" acres will be planted in vineyards, but nobody has mentioned who gets to reap the rewards of these vineyards.
Finally, the traffic. American Avenue is a nightmare for 45 minutes each morning and evening on school days — only on school days. The developers would like to trade that for full-time traffic disaster, where a four-lane Balfour dumps all that new traffic onto the narrow, dangerous Deer Valley Road.
This project has so much profit in it for Nunn and henchmen, they are willing to pony up $175 million for fire improvements. Really? This is a scam, people. Vote “no” and put a stop to it.
Bill Sumner
Brentwood
