I came of age in the ‘60s.
It was a time of considerable unrest in the country, but hardly comparable to the polarization of today in America.
Back then, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. became an incredibly important part of the conversation of the day. Despite the unrest, many in my generation focused on what was referred to at the time as peace and love.
That was a convenient phrase, sometimes used mockingly, which to many of us referred to the need and desire for non-violence, equal justice for all, equal economic opportunity for all, the right to vote for all, and perhaps, to me the most important, more tolerance in the world.
Each of us is unique as a person, yet as part of the human species we are all the same regardless of skin color, religious beliefs, country of origin and more. We all bleed. We all have a digestive system that works the same way.
None of us is superior to another.
I have tried to live my life pursuant to the basic principles espoused by Dr. King, and on this, his birthday day, I reflect on and honor those principles and core values. What the world needs now is more tolerance, and today is a good day to reflect on that and perhaps, for some, practice it. It may be dark, but we can see the stars.
