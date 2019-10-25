Editor: Blackhawk/Nunn has an existing contract with the Ginochio family to develop their 1,300-acre ranch located both in Antioch and Contra Costa County. The Ginochio family owns approximately 7,000 acres in Contra Costa and has never developed any part of it. The Ginochio family has owned the above mentioned property for more than 85 years. The primary use of this land has been dry land farming and cattle. The numerous members of the family have decided they want to sell the 1,300 acres and agreed to work with us on that arrangement.
Since the development of a portion of this property requires a change in the urban limit line, it requires the vote of Brentwood registered voters. The property located in Antioch is already in the City of Antioch and only needs city approval to move forward. The project in Antioch will bring sewer and water to the border of the remaining 800 acres. All the property is within the Brentwood school district. If the Brentwood newbies knew the history of the area, they would not want to offer the option to Antioch to annex the property because it is in the Brentwood school district. They say if you don’t understand your history you will live it again.
I was born and raised in Brentwood. This project would be another part of what Blackhawk/Nunn has already developed here. The previous projects are Apple Hill, Summerset and Trilogy, as well as the vineyards along Vasco Road. I thought the goodwill we have developed with these beautiful communities would reassure the voters of our intent with Measure L.
We have been exposed to a tremendous amount of anger and untrue attacks on social media and have had friends and supporters threatened with boycotts. The property, as proposed, will be at least 80% senior housing. The active adult component will not add any new students to the Brentwood school district. My wife of 63 years cannot understand the personal attacks from people who don’t know me. We both know Brentwood as a great city, and over the many years, we have always produced the best housing projects for our community.
If we are to lose on Measure L, we will continue to work with the Ginochio family to develop their property.
Ron Nunn
Brentwood
