My friend and I are Discovery Bay residents and have been following along, as best we can, the proposed GPA over the lot line/land use in Discovery Bay, on the boulevard in the shopping center. We know the next meeting is coming up on Tuesday to vote on this, and unfortunately it seems that there is a supportive tone in the documents attached to the agenda, despite the fact that I have not met a single person who supports it.
We feel this matter is not getting the proper attention, nor regard for the town's position on it. It also seems the county is railroading and pushing it forward with their own political agenda in mind, completely disregarding the realities of our small town and the negative impact this project would have on traffic, fire, police, schools and the general town amenities, since we are small, built primarily in the 1970s. We just don't have what it takes to support 177 new high-density homes right in the middle of our community.
Tara Burmann
Discovery Bay
