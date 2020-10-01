Meet the candidates running for the Oakley City Council during an online event, Monday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Sponsored and co-hosted by The Press and the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, the forum will offer candidates an opportunity to answer questions from moderator and Press Editor Ruth Roberts as well as questions submitted from the public prior to the event. There will be no live question opportunities, so please be sure to submit any questions by Thursday, Oct. 8, 5 p.m.
Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Oakley City Council; Aaron Meadows, Claire Alaura, (Incumbent), Oleksii Chuiko, Conan Moats, George Fuller, Kevin Romick (Incumbent) and Anissa Williams. To date, all have confirmed their participation.
Information for accessing the virtual event will be coming in next week’s paper, and will be posted on our website (thepress.net) and on our social media platforms. Reach out to your friends and neighbors and encourage them to participate in this virtual forum as a way to meet the candidates and stay informed and educated on the issues important to Oakley residents.
Submit questions for the event to rroberts@brentwoodpress.com. Check back next week for login information.
