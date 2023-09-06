The United States Supreme Court recently announced that colleges may no longer consider race and ethnicity in granting students admission. Well, what does this specifically mean for lower-income ethnicities and minority groups? How about students of races who believe that they have been targeted by colleges?
Colleges will begin to accept either the rich or the smartest people who can succeed, who are from the higher-income class. As shown in an article from The New York Times, “The median family income of a student from Harvard is $168,800, and 67% come from the top 20 percent. About 1.8% of students at Harvard came from a poor family but became a rich adult” (TheUpshot, 2023). This poses numerous threats if only around 1.8% of lower-income folks had the opportunity to attend Harvard. Although this is only one prestigious college, an assumption can be made because colleges are alike. Colleges look to provide students with education, but to get what is best for them whether obtaining money or the best students. Even without the exact demographics of the students' incomes, minority groups will be singled out because of not only race but income.
Referring to those of the Latin American and African American minorities who have had an increased percentage since the decision of race was admitted into college admission. The article The Magnitude of Affirmative Action talks about the number of people who get accepted with and without affirmative action. “Without affirmative action, the enrollment of new Black students would have fallen for the Classes of 2014 to 2019 from 1,163 to 324. Among new University of North Carolina students from North Carolina in the Classes of 2016 to 2021, African American and Latinx admissions would fall by 864 and 273, respectively” (Jaschik, 2022). The decision to remove race-based admission in college admission has targeted Latin American and African American minority groups. This reduces their acceptance into prestigious institutions of higher education if they will not be given equal chances considering individual circumstances.
What does this mean for Asian/Asian Americans?
Throughout the years, Asian/Asian Americans shown in the demographics of colleges such as Harvard, that they have had the highest student population. Allegations against Harvard admissions from numerous students who were denied admission have speculated that was because of one reason – their race. “SFFA (Students for Fair Admission) also argued in court that Harvard's admissions office scored Asian Americans lower in terms of "personality" than other races, an assertion the school denies” (Iqbal, 2023). The trend that Asian Americans are denied due to “personality” makes applicants furious, believing that the real reason was due to their race. Disagreeing with the statement, they said it was merely their personality.
Is the Supreme Court allowing colleges, specifically prestigious colleges, to single out people because of race or ethnicity, social class, or even money? Are they allowing the sacrifice of diversity and the chance of minority acceptance into prestigious colleges?
Yes, they are. It is unfair to judge everybody the same when everybody has different circumstances. As the upper-class individuals with more opportunities are given things to help them succeed, lower-class individuals are left to fend for themselves and try to stick out. Whether it is because of bias or racism it is unjust that an admission trend is apparent with Asian/Asian Americans. They technically benefit from not considering race in admission, which proves the flaw in race-based admission.
College admissions are becoming increasingly competitive. The minority groups are at a disadvantage compared to those given the opportunities to succeed. Removing an essential part of one's identity and who they are from admission, you are taking away from the minority group's identity. Race-based admission should only be beneficial in college admissions. It should not only benefit one group and decrease chances for others, but colleges should see race in people as a part of who they are.
Rojan Mikael Habon is a sophomore at Heritage High School.
