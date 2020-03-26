Dear Press readers,
As I write this letter today, Monday, March 23, 2020, I wonder how different our lives are going to be when you read this on Friday, March 27. I hope for all of our sakes there is not a lot of change as we shelter in place until who knows when?
As a resident of East County for the past 30 years and the publisher of The Press newspapers, it saddens me to write this letter, informing you that, due to the shelter-in-place orders, many of our local businesses are having to shut down temporarily. Effective immediately, we at The Press will need to suspend printing our weekly Brentwood, Oakley and Discovery Bay Press newspapers while we move through these tumultuous times. We plan to print the papers again once the shelter-in-place is lifted.
In the meantime, please don’t fret! For the last several years, our team has been developing and perfecting a robust, easy-to-navigate, informative and up-to-the hour news website. We’re pleased to offer you some hope and something to look forward to, with new technology to bring you the news, right to the palm of your hand, tablet or desktop. We encourage you to go online while you’re staying home and interact with us at The Press. Send us your comments about a story. Tell us a joke. Share the accomplishments of your loved ones. We will be adding some games and things to do with the kids … stay tuned.
We also have our online page-turner newspaper that allows you to read the news online but in newspaper form. Please join us in becoming part of www.ThePress.net family! Simply visit www.ThePress.net, become a user and enjoy us online.
We also have dedicated pages for all the COVID-19 updates. There is a list of local businesses that are open for you and current information about your community. There are stories about the good things that the residents are doing for each other, along with information about the local organizations helping the elderly and homebound — in addition to all the regular news you’ve come to love!
It’s times like these, where communities come together and show true love and compassion for their fellow neighbors. Be mindful and considerate with your comments online. (If not, we will take them down anyway!) Let’s try to all live by one of the things our moms told us: “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” I also try to live my life with this in mind: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
I believe if we would ask the 30,000-plus families that we deliver to, I’m sure many of you would say: “We like what you’ve been doing,” “We appreciate the local content,” “My kids or grandkids have been in the paper,” “We loved seeing our vacation pictures in The Press” or “My child’s sports team has been in the paper.” I’m sure you have enjoyed stories about local government, the Harvest Time cherries, the Delta and Liberty football’s championship win. Or at least that is what you have already told me …
So now more than ever we need your help! Please consider becoming a voluntary subscriber to show your support for community journalism and protecting our First Amendment rights. For more information on how to subscribe, go to page 12A. With that said, we have had to do what many of you have already done, and that’s cut our workforce as well. But for the remainder of our team, we will stay together (well, at least 6 feet apart) and stay healthy, so we can continue to bring you the news that you want, which is always verified and confirmed.
Remember, we want to hear from you with your human interest stories about you and your family; what you’re doing at home to keep busy; what you are doing with your children. Send us some new and fun ideas to share. We will also take any suggestions. Please join our family at www.ThePress.net today, as one of our financial and moral supporters of community journalism!
Virtual hugs and prayers, God bless Brentwood, God bless America and God bless the world!
Greg Robinson
Publisher / Owner
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.