Editor: Measure L, on the November ballot, provides real benefits to the residents of Brentwood. Our members, hundreds of whom live in and around Brentwood, will benefit from the long-term union construction jobs that will be created with passage of Measure L.
The local hire provision in the development of this mostly senior community will ensure local residents are hired to build it. This means less time on the road commuting to and from work and more time to spend with their families.
Measure L is also good for Brentwood businesses. Studies show workers on projects like this spend their money near the work site, contributing to the local economy.
This senior community will have little impact on Brentwood’s traffic and schools, but will have a huge impact on the livelihood of Brentwood residents who work in union construction. That’s why our members support Measure L.
Tom Hansen
Business Manager/Financial Secretary
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 302
