Brentwood City Councilmember Claudette Staton has recommended the downtown City Park be renamed in honor of outgoing Mayor Bob Taylor. She made the suggestion at Tuesday night's city council meeting. Taylor is the city's longest-sitting mayor who decided not to seek reelection this year. What do you think about renaming the park in his honor?

