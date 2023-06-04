Your attendance is needed at the June 7 Discovery Bay Town Board meeting. The meeting starts at 7 p.m., at the Community Center at 1601 Discovery Bay Boulevard.
At the May 17 Discovery Bay Town Board meeting, four of the five Board members voted to authorize the Town to spend $884,000 for “bid-ready” office building plans. The estimated cost of the proposed new Town office building is more than $13 million.
The main source of Town funding for any proposed office building is through water/wastewater rate payers. The Town Board of Directors has discretion to raise or lower those water/wastewater rates for all Discovery Bay property owners after conducting a rate study to determine the need for it.
