Editor:
To my fellow Discovery Bay residents — I would like to introduce myself and my family. We are the McCaslin’s. We have lived in Discovery Bay for over 17 years and have raised our two boys here. We love Discovery Bay and the community, this is our home.
Throughout all the years, we have always supported local businesses and to this day we are patrons and support many local restaurants, farms, wineries and consider many of the owners our good friends.
I would like to take this opportunity to address the rumors and the back and forth “he said/she said” on social media. We recently purchased the Boardwalk Grill, and we are very excited about the opportunity to serve the community. However, with the global pandemic we understand these are unprecedented times for all businesses and families.
During these unprecedented times, we need to support each other and our community. My inquiry about the food trucks came from my surprise to learn that so many of these scheduled food trucks were from outside our community.
During these uncertain times it’s more important than ever to support local businesses. The Boardwalk Grill and other open local businesses have a team of people that count on these jobs to support their families.
We understand consumers have choices, and we too enjoy a good food truck meal. After all they’re fun. My intention is to support local businesses. Simply finding a balance of influx when these trucks come in would help our local businesses. By no means did my inquiry include our fellow local businesses. The claim that food trucks do not compete with any local business is simply false.
My family and I look forward to things returning to an semblance of normalcy and seeing you and your family on our back patio enjoying a meal just as we did when we brought our kids here. We are looking forward to seeing all of your windblown boat hair and sun kissed faces here soon.
If anyone has any questions, please feel free to call me direct on my cell at 925-354-1802. Please understand, I will not be responding on social media outlets.
We wish you and your families stay safe, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community. Life is short, be kind.
Ron McCaslin
Owner, Boardwalk Grill
Discovery Bay
