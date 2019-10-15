Editor: Brentwood is a special place — this is why we love it so much.
It is the home of the best farm-grown fruits and vegetables and the home to top-ranked schools for academics and sports. Brentwood has even been recognized as a top community for families to raise their children. The community has been blessed with planned growth that has improved the town and brought in exceptional people.
Measure L plans to continue this tradition of building homes that support intelligent growth. The current measure has, however, created a divide in our community — something we all should pay close attention to.
The potential amount of value-added agricultural products and the buzz Brentwood has created in the past 20 years is amazing. Brentwood is one of the most powerful communities in the state of California, with its protected water rights accompanied by a natural flow line right into our farms. Children and even grandchildren raised here are coming back after college to start farms of their own and are in the beginning phases of generating programs to pass down to our elementary and high schools students.
The people who have developed Trilogy and Summerset communities with foresight have proposed to close out Brentwood’s western border with a beautifully planned community on currently unused dead land. Along with this, they have offered many amenities that would most likely not be offered by any other developer.
If we say ‘no,’ Brentwood’s core foundation — our local people who built this town we live in and love — will be uprooted, and a new age of ‘divide and conquer’ will begin its course. The town we love so much today will begin to leave us in the days and years to come.
I feel for all the people in Brentwood. It is one of the first conversations that have become “political.” The problem we have to answer is: Why now? Why, on the last important piece of the puzzle to protect Brentwood’s community forever, are people choosing to say so many negative things and using bullying tactics to influence newcomers to leave our back doors open? Why are people bad-mouthing local builders instead of serving as public servants or promoting activities to support what our public servants are fighting for? Who is behind going against our local people who have a proven track record of building beautiful communities and doing great things for Brentwood?
Stand up for your public servants, farmers and leaders who have loved Brentwood for so many years. It is embarrassing to witness the bad-mouthing of community members who work at what is best for our town, instead of having healthy, knowledgeable discussion to continue to support our beautiful community.
Donny LaFlamme
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.