Education has been at the forefront of countless political and sociocultural movements. With an increasing emphasis on education in America, students in secondary institutions have been placed under the limelight. While more students flood into classrooms, their views begin to be shaped through school culture and policy. Why then, is modern education administration ignoring students’ opinions and experiences?
Students’ endurance of adversity in education is not new. Additionally, the way administrators handle the adversity is a repeat of ignorance. In the past few years, there have been countless testimonies within school districts that detail how acts of sexual assault, harassment, and hate speech have been purposefully minimized by school administration.
As administrators continue to silence students, the school landscape has transformed into a threatening, formidable environment, breeding students who are afraid to speak out against their challenges for fear of being misheard and condemned. An almost ironic reality is now occurring: students have no power to choose school policy or ability to have their voices heard in an institution meant to foster their growth and education.
Current administration feeds into this problem by ignoring students’ claims, thus translating into a bleak picture for students. For significant change to occur, a shift in attitude towards students needs to take place. Rather than the performative, ineffective policy in place currently, administration needs to not only respect the students’ voices, but employ them in their strides for reform.
While student representation in school districts may seem like a foreign concept, realistic ways to give solutions a platform exist. One method that has been proposed by several youth-led organizations is student representatives on the district board. Student representatives who have first-hand experience with high school life would be able to inform administration about the issues of their peers for more purposeful policy.
Increased resources for students to report incidents is also a fundamental aspect to student visibility. As more students feel safer to speak out against district policy, a tonal shift towards student-oriented rather than administrative or monetary issues can occur. These are only a few examples out of many that school districts can utilize to alleviate this problem.
If school administration begins not only recognizing, but working to amend student struggles, a brighter step to education can begin. Educational institutions have the ability to be a place of growth and connection. It is time that educators foster the necessary growth through student-led initiatives.
Holding school boards accountable is a step towards student visibility. Tackling the root cause of student unsafety in culture and politics is another factor towards mobilizing students’ opinion in education.
It is the administration’s turn to create an outlet for their student body. By stimulating students to voice their opinions, they become individuals who are willing to spark change in both their school and society.
Olivia Johnson
Heritage High School
