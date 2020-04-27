After weeks of sheltering-in-place and social distancing, residents throughout East County and around the country are getting the hang of this ‘new normal.’ For many that looks like working from home, shopping with face masks and lots of Zoom time with family and friends. Here at The Press it is no different. Throughout this unprecedented time, our Press family has shrunk out of necessity, and our daily lives both personally and professionally have changed tremendously. But through it all, certain silver linings have emerged: a renewed sense of what is important, a compassion for those suffering in myriad ways from these catastrophic economic and health constraints, and a gratefulness to those who are battling on the front lines to keep us safe each and every day.
And there are ways that we can give back. At The Press, we are calling it “Virtual High 5 to 5” — a daily commitment to touch the lives of five people five times a day.
Have a homebound senior who needs a smile? Call them once a day to check in. Are you especially appreciative of a teacher who is doing their best to guide your children through distance learning? Send them a thank-you text or inquire as to how you might help smooth the educational transition. Have you acknowledged the tireless efforts of our first responders and frontline doctors and nurses? Let them know with an email or FaceTime chat if you know them personally, or even with a handmade thank-you note. Now more than ever it’s critical that we support our local merchants where we can with the purchase of a meal or a donation to a local business owner.
Five people, once a day for five minutes: a virtual high five of support and compassion. East County is known for its big heart and generous nature. Let’s continue that legacy by banding together during these uncertain times and emerge on the other side stronger than ever.
