This is the risky part. This is where I try to say goodbye to all the people, places and things that have made the last 30 years of my life here so wonderful, and try not to leave anyone out.
So far, it hasn’t gone that well. During one interview or another, I’ve forgotten to mention my friends at The Press, One Day At a Time, the Brentwood Lions, my entire family once and my son Chris twice. OK three times.
I’ve been getting a lot of attention lately because we’re moving to Georgia. Cyndy, Steph and I will be joining Chris, Jen, Emma, Madison and Dylan in the Peach State on July 10, and people are saying amazing and wonderful things about me. It’s overwhelming, and I keep thanking some people and leaving others out. Sometimes it’s Chris.
If you’d like to know all the people and things I’m thankful for being involved with, please read a piece written by a dear friend by clicking here, https://bit.ly/3dPaFHP. You’ll see why the task of thanking everyone involved is so daunting.
So instead, I want to tell you how all that stuff happened.
I had an idea for a hometown newspaper, surrounded myself with talented people, and launched the Brentwood Press.
Turns out that when you buy ink by the barrel, people call you. I got invited to cover events and be at occasions and meet people all over the place, and I loved it. I kept doing it, and pretty soon I started helping. After a while, there was a list.
I was the newspaper delivery contractor when I got here. I’m leaving with a trunk full of memories, experiences and relationships the likes of which I could never have envisioned as I hurled Chronicles from my rattletrap VW in the dead of the night three decades ago.
To me, it’s not so much what I did in Brentwood, it’s what I became in Brentwood. It was the people I met, the spirit I felt, and the caring I saw that made me crave more of it, find more of it.
I proudly consider myself a product of Brentwood, and always will. I humbly thank everyone who shared part of their lives with me, helped me with what I was doing, or let me help them.
And especially thanks to my friends and colleagues at The Press. It was a transformative experience, one full of love, fun and people I will never forget. Including Chris.
Be well, Brentwood. Goodbye.
Rick Lemyre
Co-founder/former managing editor, Brentwood Press
