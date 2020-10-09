Editor: Frisbee Golf at Shadow Lakes and Deer Ridge: One option I think the city (and future mayor) should seriously consider for this property is either taking over the courses as municipal golf courses (like many cities and counties have across the country) OR a much less expensive, lower cost option in the near term would be converting to a Frisbee golf course. Frisbee golf is very popular among high school and college age kids and gives them something positive to do and get outside. Frisbee golf is very popular in most upscale communities like Bend, Oregon; Lake Tahoe; Breckenridge, Colorado, etc. To convert the courses would be very cheap, basically just the cost of the metal baskets and the course map/signage. All the existing infrastructure and holes could stay as is, and you don’t have to water the fairways, greens or mow, it would be basically maintenance-free! Maybe the city could leverage their Terracare contract to do some basic trimming just for fire abatement purposes, but otherwise, it’s literally set it; forget it and enjoy having one more thing to do in the area. Even if it were just temporary for a couple years while a longer-term plan is developed, it would be better than nothing. I’m personally burnt out on all the talk of protecting farm lands ... there is not enough development demand to pose a threat anyway, and having more farms does not improve our property value. Give us trails, parks and usable open spaces. We have more than enough farms in the area. This is an opportunity to actually get something done in a creative way that has no downside. We don’t need a two-year impact study or other things the city tends to do to kick the can down the road and lack leadership; just come up with a win-win lease or something with the current owners. The city has all the leverage. Which mayoral candidate will step up?
Andrew Armstrong
Brentwood
