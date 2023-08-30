The class of 2023 steps into adulthood

After completing 12 years of primary and secondary education, life looks different for everyone once that chapter of one's life closes. New high school graduates embarking on their journey into adulthood will experience the inevitable changes and emotions to come along the way. Amidst the newness and uncertainty of it all, recent high school graduates share what their futures will look like after high school and different routes they're headed toward.
Megan Sun, attending UC Irvine to major in data science, said she looks forward to the change that college will bring.
“I knew since I was young that I wanted to go to college, but I never really had a dream college though,” said Sun. “I chose UC Irvine because it was one of the only schools that accepted me because admissions were kind of rough this year and very unpredictable. But I’m happy I chose it because especially being in SoCal, it will be a new environment for me and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Despite the rush of excitement high school graduates experience as they transition to incoming college students, they also often express the looming fears and anxieties they encounter with this change. Independence attests to adulthood, and attending a four-year institution often means moving far from home, encouraging young adults to embrace a new normal.
In an article published by DePaul University, Noreen Jahan lists “10 Fears Everyone Has in College,” with homesickness marked as number 6. Therefore, Sun is not alone when they express the lingering nerves they still have before entering college.
“Assuming this whole new level of responsibility is nerve-racking because in high school I didn’t have to deal with the responsibility that I will have in college,” said Sun. “I also think I’ll have a hard time adjusting to living so far away from my family because with them living in Brentwood and me living in Irvine, it’s not like they can come to visit me very easily.”
Taryn Richey, attending Quincy University in Illinois for aviation and to further her soccer career at the collegiate level, expresses similar concerns.
“I was pretty nervous about being so far from home and having to start over the process of finding new friends. It can certainly be lonely the first few weeks especially when your family can’t see you all the time because you’re 30 hours away,” said Richey. “The biggest adjustment for me is going to be navigating the world on my own now that I’m living without my parents and I have to be practical about what I buy.”
However, not all graduates choose to attend a four-year institution right out of high school. Despite their initial acceptances into Sacramento State University and San Jose State University, Kendall Eichler, encouraged by their parents, opted to enroll in community college at Los Medanos College. There, Eichler plans to pursue studio art or journalism and take classes that will further enhance their photography skills with the end goal of later transferring to a four-year college. “I chose LMC because I applied to Sac State and San Jose. I got in and then I had a resume story here – little moment where I was like ‘I don’t know how I feel about it’ so I chose community [college] much to my parents' liking. My mom works for the CCCC district so she was trying to get me to go,” said Eichler.
Eichler stresses the importance of college in the face of being told by peers that it’s not necessary for the career path they choose.
“Every photographer I’ve ever talked to is like, ‘I didn’t go to school, I just did it on my own’ and I’m, like, ‘Well yeah’ but I still think it’s important to go to college,” said Eichler.
As many of these recent high school graduates demonstrated, life presents many choices, some more serious than others. After age 18, young adults embark upon adulthood and all the minor to major challenges that come to be. Some choose to go to college as a way to kick-start their future while others experiment with pathways that do not involve college. Nevertheless, it’s essential to embrace the ever-changing world of adulthood and its unpredictability.
Briana Rose is a first-year student at Los Medanos College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.