The Press has hosted several candidate forums in Brentwood and Oakley ahead of the Nov. 8 election. After several candidate interviews and two public forums, we have arrived at our endorsements for the cities’ two city council races.
In Brentwood, the District 2 candidates are Sinziana Todor, Brayden Haena, Mark Duke and pro-tem Judge Patanisha Davis Pierson. Pierson’s legal background and government experience make her the obvious choice for a seat on the council.
For the District 4 seat, candidates include Holley Bishop-Lopez, Police Officer Tony Oerlemans and Jacob Singh. In our opinion, Oerlemans is the most capable candidate in this race.
