Back to School

Father packing daughters backpacks for school

 Getty Images/BloxCMS

With the back-to-school season in full swing and COVID-19 restrictions loosening in California and elsewhere, the start of this academic year may feel relatively routine.

That likely includes a return to in-person learning and activities, including the opportunity to schedule recommended health exams that some families may have skipped since the COVID-19 pandemic started. In fact, nearly 1 in 5 parents skipped preventive care visits for their children due to COVID-19.

Before schedules become packed with classes, homework and extracurricular activities, review this back-to-school health checklist with actions to take to help give children a better chance to succeed inside and outside the classroom:

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription