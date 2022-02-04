The advent of smartphones, smart tablets and smartwatches has made it so that nearly any information we can think of is right at our fingertips — literally! The best part of this variety is that it offers the freedom to choose how you’d like to stay informed.
Maybe you prefer reading the paper and ink copy of The Press with a morning cup of coffee. Or maybe you’d rather skim the online version between answering emails or scrolling the app in meetings that could have been emails.
The newest way to interact with The Press and keep up with the most important local news is through our podcast, Clocked In with The Press, hosted at Altman Studios in downtown Brentwood.
Clocked In is a podcast hosted by myself and The Press’ social media manager, Kaitlyn Gleeson. We update several times a week to bring you the top news stories of the week, coverage of local issues and interviews with interesting community figures that go beyond what we can fit on the newspaper page.
To put it in perspective, I recently wrote about Brentwood’s own James and Morris Carey ending their nationally-syndicated radio show after over 30 years. In print, the story provides a snapshot of the history of the radio show and what the brothers plan to do next. But the podcast enabled me to sit down with them and talk about the especially interesting parts, like their favorite memories of the show, while showcasing their larger-than-life personalities in a way printed words couldn’t do justice. That’s just one of the dozens of interviews that have ranged from animal rescue groups to musicians to athletic directors.
The podcast is an opportunity for those who are on the go to stay up to date with the latest news while also shining a spotlight on those in the community with interesting stories to tell. We’re kicking off the new year with a new logo, a new co-host (me!) and a lot of excitement as the show continues to grow.
We have a lot of exciting guests coming up this year and lots of news to recap every week to keep you informed. Here’s the first of many newsflashes you can expect me to share: Clocked In with The Press is about to become your new favorite podcast!
Available to download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Buzzsprout and more.
