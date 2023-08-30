Editor: PG&E, SCE, and San Diego Gas & Electric are trying to pull a fast one on us, and there hasn’t been nearly enough media coverage about what they’re up to.
They are trying to impose a utility tax of $400-$1,000 per year on us. This will raise electricity bills for millions of hard-working Californians like myself, who are just trying to make ends meet. I’m appalled that the legislature and Gov. Newsom voted in favor of this proposal.
If it goes through, we’ll be forced to pay more even before we turn on a light switch. This isn’t right. These utility companies made more than $30 billion in profit last year, and for what? Burning down our state and poisoning our air and water? Why are our elected officials giving them a pass here? It’s an outrage and it deserves MUCH more attention.
