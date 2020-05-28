When I started working at the paper in 1999, we had only one email address for the entire company and most people got their local news and information exclusively from their hometown community newspaper. Well, things have changed a lot over the last two decades. Today, most of us carry a phone, a mini-computer at our fingertips to keep us constantly informed and updated.
Fortunately, a decade ago, we realized that the world of news delivery was changing, and we started building a wonderful website, www.thepress.net.
Thank you to the 80,000+ users who are already enjoying the site. We’ve seen a 45% increase in usage since the first of the year.
Since many businesses are still shuttered due to the uncertainty of the future and to be ecologically conscientious, we have decided to move to a 100% paid home-delivery model.
If you have not signed up to be a paid home-delivery customer by July 6, you will no longer receive the newspaper at your home starting July 10.
I want you all to know that the intent is to keep our news free. The papers will be available in racks around town and inside high-traffic areas. You can also read the digital newspaper on our very cool page-turner software at www.thepress.net (There are also more photos and videos embedded into the digital newspaper.)
However, we can no longer conscientiously deliver the newspaper to all the homes in Brentwood, Oakley, Discovery Bay and surrounding areas to people who are not reading the printed version.
Help us save a tree and go greener! Let us know how you want your hometown news delivered, and over the next few weeks, we will be reminding you that the deadline to sign up is Monday, July 6, for the delivery date of July 10 and beyond.
Call us, fill out the form on page 15 or send us an email. We thank our many readers who have already signed up as faithful subscribers.
I would also like to extend the offer — if there’s anybody out there with extenuating circumstances, feel free to send us a note, and we will see about providing assistance.
Help us go green and sign-up for guaranteed home delivery by July 6.
Sincerely,
Greg Robinson
Publisher
