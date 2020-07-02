Editor:
I am categorically opposed to the creation of an ad hoc committee to review police and public safety issues.
In light of events at the state and federal level, this proposal is a politically motivated gimmick, a trick to portray certain city leaders as concerned about the public. They are motivated by the upcoming election in November, and nothing else.
These committees have a long history of weakening public safety, creating an environment where criminal elements can thrive and endanger citizens, private property and precious business interests.
We have a police chief and department dedicated to protecting the city and doing so in accordance with accepted ethical policing practices. Our police department is already adopting the measures outlined to avoid the recent events happening in other communities. So, I ask, what problem are we trying to solve?
Focus on the issues Antioch is facing: crime prevention, code enforcement, homelessness and economic development. Just a final thought, what do you think a manufactured problem says about our image? Weak leadership leads to a weak community.
Abandon this ill-conceived, politically motivated committee. Let’s not create problems where they really don’t
