Determining the optimal voting age remains a longstanding debate, with proposals to lower it to 15 or elevate it to 21, but this intricate issue encompasses diverse viewpoints and considerations.

Advocates of lowering the voting age argue that engaged student activists aged 15-17 warrant a say in shaping their future. These young individuals are already involved in economic activities such as tax payments and implying a sense of responsibility for participating in the political process. Their input and assertion are crucial for influencing policies that will inevitably impact their lives.  

Conversely, supporters of raising the voting age range, specifically Gen X, emphasize the opinions of young minds. Scientific research suggests that brain maturation extends until around 25 years of age, raising queries about the capacity of individuals younger than 25 to make informed and sensible political decisions. 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.