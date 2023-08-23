Determining the optimal voting age remains a longstanding debate, with proposals to lower it to 15 or elevate it to 21, but this intricate issue encompasses diverse viewpoints and considerations.
Advocates of lowering the voting age argue that engaged student activists aged 15-17 warrant a say in shaping their future. These young individuals are already involved in economic activities such as tax payments and implying a sense of responsibility for participating in the political process. Their input and assertion are crucial for influencing policies that will inevitably impact their lives.
Conversely, supporters of raising the voting age range, specifically Gen X, emphasize the opinions of young minds. Scientific research suggests that brain maturation extends until around 25 years of age, raising queries about the capacity of individuals younger than 25 to make informed and sensible political decisions.
The study“Maturation of the adolescent brain” from Saint James School of Medicine explains “brain development is not complete until near the age of 25 years refers specifically to the development of the prefrontal cortex.” This contention posits that the voting age could be raised due to the need for the development of the brain for opinions.
The benefits of modifying the voting age are apparent on both sides. By enabling younger individuals to vote, societies create a stronger link between the younger generation and the political process. This allows for political awareness and engagement from a younger age. It would empower impassioned young individuals to voice their opinions on matters that will influence their lives down the road, allowing them to actively contribute to shaping their society.
However, changing the voting age also poses potential downsides. Lowering the voting age could introduce a susceptibility to influence that may not align to form an informed electorate.
Younger minds tend to be more adaptable and impressionable, rendering them susceptible to external opinions and trends. This raises concerns about the genuineness of the votes cast by younger individuals, and whether they genuinely reflect independent thought or are swayed by external factors.
Although, altering the voting age could hold significant drawbacks. Extending the age range of voters by a few years may introduce more diverse perspectives. Still, it could also impact the election dynamics, changing voter statistics due to various opinions and ages. Moreover, there is potential for negatives, as the younger generations have strong opinions at an early age.
The issue of the minimum voting age is not an easy one to answer. While young activists aspire to have their voices heard and their opinions counted, concerns about the maturity of young minds cannot be dismissed. Any law change to the voting age is a heavy topic, as it wields the power to reshape the political landscape, although the voting age has not been altered in years.
Essentially, the conversation is almost useless because, in our current society, the system works. People argue about raising or lowering but do not consider that since there are so many pros, cons, why’s, and don’t they realize that it should be kept the same.
The topic surrounding the minimum voting age conversation reflects on different issues taken at different points, although it has not changed does not mean it will not be spoken upon.
