Editorial Graphics Letters to the Editor Typewriter

I’m 37, I grew up in the Bay Area, and came out as gay in my high school years. I was involved in many Pride events, and I stand on the side of human rights, and the right to marry the one you love.

Getting into a conversation about Pride right now enters one’s self into an arena of political correctness, and frankly, I was avoiding writing this piece because in today’s political climate, the plank to balance what someone will and won’t support regarding LGBTQ+ rights continues to be thin and brittle.

I’ve always been a pretty quiet person, and I don’t speak much on something as personal as my sexuality. But this is an important topic for me, and I wanted to share what Pride has taught me over the past 20 years.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.