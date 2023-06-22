I’m 37, I grew up in the Bay Area, and came out as gay in my high school years. I was involved in many Pride events, and I stand on the side of human rights, and the right to marry the one you love.
Getting into a conversation about Pride right now enters one’s self into an arena of political correctness, and frankly, I was avoiding writing this piece because in today’s political climate, the plank to balance what someone will and won’t support regarding LGBTQ+ rights continues to be thin and brittle.
I’ve always been a pretty quiet person, and I don’t speak much on something as personal as my sexuality. But this is an important topic for me, and I wanted to share what Pride has taught me over the past 20 years.
As the LGBTQ+ community continues its march around the world, I am reminded of how lucky I am to be living in a state where being gay is mostly accepted. Most people I encounter don’t care that I’m gay, and I’m very thankful about that. That being said, there are still thousands of LGBTQ+ people around the world who are being persecuted and killed just for being who they are, with most of these heinous acts done in the name of religious morality.
Having participated in the equal rights moments through the 2000s, I have lived and witnessed milestone moments in LGBTQ+ History such as the repeal of the ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’ bill in 2011, and the 2016 Supreme Court ruling of same-sex marriage. It was a time when all LGBTQ people were recognized as one community and given the rights afforded to heterosexual people. Those were milestones we all marched for together at every Pride event.
We have also experienced our moments of tragedy.
On June 12, 2016, I celebrated my 30th birthday. That same night, I learned 49 innocent people were gunned down at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Orlando, Fla. Since then, I have never had a birthday celebration that didn’t feel a little heavy hearted for those who lost their lives, and I am reminded of the reality that the hate against gay people both locally and globally is still real. Yet it’s this very hate that continues to drive meaning and purpose into the LGBTQ+ movement today, a real cause and effect in society.
I realize Pride month can be overwhelming for both gay and straight people with the political pendulum swinging from the extreme right to the extreme left during the month, causing many of us who stand in the middle to cover our ears from all the rhetoric.
Personally, I have no idea how or why certain decisions are made within the gay community. It’s not like we get a voting card in the mail. But I do know when controversial things happen, such as when companies like Bud Light and Target come through with their Pride-inspired products, LGBTQ+ people also take a step back and question the motives. Is it hurting or helping us as a community and society?
For many, it’s easy to assume that we all had a hand in it and are “Pride Washing” such products on purpose, when, in reality, many of us didn’t know and don’t require such representation.
Big companies need to realize that when they make a decision to support any group of people knowing there will be backlash, and then suddenly pull products off the shelves because of that backlash shows exactly what their intentions are. And that’s not to commit the company to representation, but to earn a buck from queer people, which, in the end, hurts our cause for the right to exist, turning more people against us. This is not representative to me as a gay man just wanting to live his quiet life.
Living and working in a place like Brentwood, I realize we have a small LGBTQ+ community compared to the gay meccas of San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose. Most of the LGBTQ+ community in rural and suburban areas like Discovery Bay and Brentwood tend to have quieter lives away from politics, and focus more on local issues as our neighbors do. I feel this fact gives us a chance to put the right foot forward with our opponents, and set up dialogue to establish and recognize who we would like to be seen as LGBTQ+ people, and not what we are perceived to be. But we can’t do it without support and proper representation from our local government and community leaders.
Staff Writer at The Press
