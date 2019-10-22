Editor: As a lifetime resident of Brentwood and a member of The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 302, I am writing in support of Measure L.
I am excited for the prospect of finally having the option to work close to home. I currently face a long commute to and from the west side of Martinez, which, in my (more than) 12 years of my career in the IBEW, has been one of the shortest I have had. This takes valuable time away from my family.
Measure L’s local hire provision ensures I and other union construction workers who live in Brentwood get to work here. Brentwood leaders have long sought to create more local jobs to lessen traffic. This is one way to do that.
Do not let naysayers defeat a solid project that creates real benefits for Brentwood. Measure L protects open space, repairs and widens roads, provides a new fire station and an annual revenue stream for our fire district. These are all things I want to see in my city.
Leon Marchal
Brentwood
