Editor: I have lived in Brentwood 25 years and been actively engaged in my community since population 10,406. Why vote “yes” on Measure L?
- Safety for our students: Complete American Avenue loop and build improvements on Balfour Road first thing. Public records show both school districts and city voted in 2008 for the safety improvements tied to the ULL being moved. This is that answer exactly as recommended. Brentwood has waited over 15 years for these solutions to safety access to Adams and Heritage.
- $200+ million in fees – including fire protection – emergency response equipment and staffing, and other such services, without raising your taxes.
- Millions for local schools, plus ongoing revenue in the millions and less than 300 new students over the 20-year development plan. (Per documented agreement, if Antioch grabs the land, dramatically more students will be added.)
- Reduced school bond fees.
- Hundreds of permanent local jobs, including 200+ health careers at John Muir and Kaiser and 20 years of jobs for local laborers — work where your family lives!
- Preserves over 1700 acres of land, per Save Mount Diablo. The land is currently private land not used for farming. Annexation provides for more land to be permanently preserved and 225+ acres within the Vineyards will be planted for productive agricultural use.
- 80% senior homes — less crime and rush-hour traffic than other homes.
- Added traffic will be largely addressed by American Avenue loop and additional lanes on the western portion of Balfour and additional roadway improvements. Paid by the project, not by taxpayers. $20+ million.
- Measure L opens options for safety improvements to Deer Valley Road.
- Local value and funds. City government and school boards know most new money comes by local taxes being raised or builder fees being collected. No magic money is going to appear in our city or school budgets. Research will show Blackhawk Properties has consistently given more extras and perks back to Brentwood than any other developer. Over the past 25 years, the homes they built still hold the highest property values in the city and collect the most property tax revenue per home than any other homes contributing to Brentwood's annual city budget.
- Once we vote “yes,” we have nearly a year of public hearings and meetings to fine-tune many other details. The construction will be paced out over nearly 20 years to grow slowly.
- This is a lifesaver for our wonderful community. It adds rooftops. Do I believe the benefits far outweigh the number of rooftops? Yes!
- Antioch will grab this land. They are desperate for Measure L to fail and are strategically denying interest. They did that a few years ago and grabbed land in a similar way. Which city council do you want to try to convince to listen to your voice?
Join me — vote yes. Learn more at www.yesonlforbrentwood.org.
Annette Beckstrand
Brentwood
