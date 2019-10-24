PG&E is planning to vent natural gas from a pipe in Oakley today. Below is the alert in its entirety.
As part of our ongoing improvements to our natural gas system, PG&E plans to vent natural gas from sections of a pipe in Oakley on Thursday, October 24. The venting will last approximately two hours, during the window of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
As gas is vented at 5900 Bridgehead Road, the smell of natural gas and the sound of it venting from the pipe may be noticeable in the area, depending on wind direction. The natural gas will quickly dissipate into the atmosphere and will not be harmful.
Safety is always our top priority, and we encourage anyone who has concerns about natural gas odors in or around their home or business to call us at 1-800-743-5000 so we can safely determine the specific cause. Service to customers should not be interrupted during this work.
