Pittsburg closes city parks

All Pittsburg city parks, including dog parks are closed effective Thursday, March 9, until further notice, according to a press release on Facebook.
The city reported, “Public safety is always our top priority. Residents should not enter closed parks. City staff will assess park conditions after the storm has passed to determine when parks will reopen. High winds and saturated ground can cause falling trees and branches, which can cause injury and create safety hazards. When parks are reopened, visitors are encouraged to be mindful of conditions and exercise caution in the parks.”
