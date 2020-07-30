BYRON The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will apply a chip seal on roads in the Byron area.
The work is scheduled to take place from Aug. 4 through Aug. 14. Conditions permitting, the work will occur Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Byron Highway between Byron Hot Springs Road and State Route 4, and on Camino Diablo from Vasco Road to Byron Highway. Drivers should expect delays, but no permanent lane closures are anticipated. Message boards will advise motorists in advance.
The purpose of this surface treatment work is to extend the useful life of the roads, as well as to protect pavements from the damaging effects of water and natural weathering. Current social-distancing protocol will be observed.
For more information on this surface treatment work and the county’s pavement management program, visit www.contracosta.ca.gov/surfacetreatmentinfo.
