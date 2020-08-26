The COVID-19 pandemic threatened to sink the Brentwood SeaWolves swim and Lamorinda Brentwood water polo programs for an indefinite period.
But the East County organization is keeping its head above water and pushing forward.
Though the organization’s water polo offerings are on hiatus and the future of swim meets remains murky, practices ramped up again in June, following a roughly three-month state-mandated shelter-in-place order.
“I cannot tell you how excited the parents were (the first day back), or how excited the kids were,” said Brentwood SeaWolves Vice President Rosy Ayers. “You couldn’t see their smiles behind their masks, but you could tell they were smiling.”
SeaWolves swimmers arrive at the team’s current practice facility, the Brentwood Family Aquatic Complex, wearing masks, before their hands are sanitized, their temperatures checked and their bags placed in designated spots.
Only then are the swimmers designated a certain lane and allowed to remove their masks for entrance into the water, where they remain more than a few splashes away from their teammates.
A safe social distance away on the pool deck, coaches hail the start of practice, their voices muffled by facial coverings that aren't removed until their coaching role ends for the day.
The new normal, though sometimes inconvenient, is a welcome change from the organization’s recent dry past.
“The fact that they are back open and doing something, even with the strict rules and guidelines that are in effect, it’s something structured that (my daughter) is able to do, and she is still able to see her friends,” said Nicole Evans, whose daughter, Madison, is part of both the swimming and water polo programs.
Like all sports entities, the Brentwood programs were forced to halt all in-person group activity in March, although the organization did make use of their down time.
The nonprofit held virtual workouts for its members; successfully applied for USA and Pacific Swimming grants to stabilize the organization amid revenue loss; and built a return-to-activity safety plan. The SeaWolves also became a USA Swimming Safe Sport Recognized club, which allowed the club to demonstrate its commitment to creating a healthy, positive environment free from abuse for all its members through the development and implementation of club governance measures, Safe Sport policies and reporting mechanisms, Safe Sport best practices and training for athletes and parents.
“We did not just sit still and do nothing,” Ayers said.
The group’s June return, although embraced, didn’t come without its own set of challenges.
Water polo, ordinarily a full-contact sport, was reduced to basic conditioning training, as contact was prohibited and passing balls disallowed, and players had to remain six feet apart during drills.
About three weeks in, the water polo program was scrapped, and the SeaWolves swim camps forced to jump to the Brentwood Family Aquatic Complex after three district students tested positive for COVID-19, apparently contracted outside of their county health services-approved workout pods.
On the swimming front, the camps were initially overwhelmed, until local health regulations were slightly loosened, Ayers said.
Earlier rules mandated only one coach per camp; camps had to be 20 feet apart, requiring the organization to rent additional lanes; and local regulations limited the number of swimmers per lane.
But through it all, the thrill of swimming abounds.
“It’s very tough, but the kids are really happy they are back in the water,” Ayers said. “They are happy they're getting back in shape. They are not socializing, because you can’t right now, but it’s at least something they can look forward to.”
SeaWolves swimmer Madison Evans agrees.
“I can tell I am getting a lot more fit, and we get to have a lot of fun,” she said.
The SeaWolves' next challenge will be resurrecting meets in some form, likely virtually, Ayers said.
The return of competition is paramount to the organization’s older high school students, who risk missing out on potential college opportunities if they cannot showcase their times.
High school juniors last season were able to participate in only one meet before the shutdown, and the prospect of future in-person meets is not good.
“It devastates them, because now it’s their senior year, and there are no swim meets in the near future,” Ayers said.
Beyond virtual meets, the organization remains committed to teaching its participants how quickly their swimming opportunity can evaporate if they don’t do their part to control the spread of the virus.
USA Swimming, the nation’s governing body for competitive swimming, is conducting nationwide contact tracing, with results thus far showing that the virus doesn’t appear to be spread through in-pool activities.
Outside the water, however, all bets are off.
“We educate our swimmers and water polo players that anything they do outside of swimming could affect their swimming, and to just remember that time when they were out of the water for a long time and how it felt,” Ayers said. “It could happen in a day.”
The Lamorinda Brentwood water polo program is hopeful about resuming modified water polo camps in the fall.
SeaWolves accepts swimmers from ages 4 to college, provided participants can swim at least two strokes.
For more information on the swimming or water polo teams, or to donate to the nonprofit, visit https://www.facebook.com/SeaWolvesPolo.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.