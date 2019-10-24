A passionate group of angry seniors lined the sidewalk in front of Oakley’s Summer Creek Place this week to decry what they feel are unfair rent increases.
Carrying homemade signs with phrases such as “Save our seniors,” “We need help,” “Unfair rent increases,” and “Senior abuse,” the estimated 40-member group — some using walkers, canes or motorized scooters — chanted peacefully at passing motorists, or anyone who would listen.
“We want to roll our rent back to what it was in March, which is $150 to $180 less than it is now,” said one senior who identified herself as Margaret F. “That would relieve a lot of people and make it possible for them to stay.”
Residents, many in their 70s, 80s or 90s, say rent at the 80-unit, one- and two-bedroom complex on Empire Avenue has steadily risen from around $770 last year, to $970 this month for one-bedroom units, and from the mid-$700s to $1,095 for two-bedroom spaces.
The facility is part of the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee’s Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which restricts tenant income and rent.
The facility’s monthly rent — dictated by the county’s average median income — can be as high as $1,302 for a studio apartment, $1,395 for a one-bedroom space and $1,674 for a two-bedroom establishment, said Bill Ainsworth of the California State Treasurer’s Office.
But the vocal seniors say those figures are way too high.
“They are really gouging us,” said another resident, who identified herself as Juanita.
In a written statement provided to The Press earlier this month, Infinity Management and Investment LLC, the company employed by Summer Creek Associates to manage the property, said the property owners try to keep rent as affordable as possible, but costs are rising.
“The costs to maintain the facilities properly have risen on a year-to-year basis,” the statement reads. “This rise has required that the rents be brought up to the rent limit that the (United States Department of Housing and Urban Development) has provided. In an effort to progressively catch the rents up to this limit, Summer Creek Village has elected to increase rents quarterly by $50 rather than making the increase all at one time. This increase will max out when the rents reach $1,003 for a one-bedroom and $1,195 for a two-bedroom apartment per the current limits.”
Oakley resident Mike Dupray, who is volunteering to help the seniors organize their opposition effort, said the calculation used by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to determine the area’s median income needs to be changed, because it churns out an unnecessarily high number.
He added the unfair rent increases exacerbate an already difficult situation, since seniors already must deal with low social security cost-of-living adjustments and rising medical costs, among other financial challenges.
“We have to change the system,” Dupray said. “In the meantime, we have to do something now, even if it is kicking, screaming, hollering and making a lot of noise. Then we have to come together to have unity of the leadership in the community to come together and apply pressure where it needs to be.”
The seniors’ one-hour, peaceful sidewalk protest is only the beginning, they said. Several attendees said at the conclusion of the event that they will gather again and do whatever else is possible to elicit change.
“If we don’t do something, there is going to be people ending up homeless before too long,” Margaret said.
