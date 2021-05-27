A Texas innovator wants to help Delta boaters better protect their boats and personal watercraft from harmful UV rays, rain and other harsh elements with his own custom-built boat slip covers.
Ed Bejrowski, CEO and co-founder of SlipSki Boating Solutions makes these custom boat slip covers and has already sold a few to customers living in Discovery Bay.
“Residents of Discovery Bay, and surrounding water communities, are smart, successful, and know a quality product when they see it, which is why we feel this area is a great first for our company,” Bejrowski said. “Our marine-grade, boxed-aluminum frames never rust, can stand up to anything Mother Nature dishes out, and are as beautiful as the boats and watercraft they protect. And we can individually customize our boat slip covers to match the unique needs of every customer.”
Bejrowski said what is unique about SlipSki’s boat slip covers is that they are not sectional, meaning they are not built in pieces. The covers have one-piece aluminum frames that are bent with a special bending machine to accommodate any custom measurement. This process is employed so as not to compromise the integrity of the structure. Boat slip structures built in sections are not as strong.
“We pay more to ship our frames than those that are sectional,” he said.
SlipSki’s retractable and Gull Wing models completely surround boats, defending them from the elements, and all of its models can be installed on floating boat slips. All models come with a lifetime warranty on the frame and are covered with Shelter-Rite SR18 marine vinyl, which are available in a variety of colors, and carries a seven-year warranty. The covers are manufactured by South Dakota-based Rushco Marine, which has been building marine covers for more than 40 years.
Bejrowski said the concept for the design of the SlipSki cover was aided by his son who is a mechanical engineer. While Bejrowski doesn’t have a dealership in Discovery Bay or the Delta region, he may possibly start a satellite office in the area, once the company sells more covers. The company is currently based in Houston, Texas. In the meantime, SlipSki is looking to partner with local marinas and dock builders that can provide their customers with the best way to protect their boats and products while developing a new revenue stream. In addition to customers in the United States, Bejrowski has sold his products internationally as well. He said he recently shipped eight covers to Saudi Arabia where they were purchased by the Saudi military. He has also sold his boat slip covers to customers in the United Kingdom.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.