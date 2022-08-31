6 tips for seniors to travel safely

One of the perks of getting older is having more time to devote to recreation and traveling.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are roughly 52 million people who are age 65 or older in the United States. With a $1.6 trillion total net worth, seniors spend more on groceries, pharmaceutical items and travel and leisure than any other demographic, statistics show.
Seniors have the ability to travel much more than other age groups, and they can make the experience enjoyable by focusing on safety. Age does not have to restrict one’s ability to travel, and with age comes experience and more opportunities to enjoy travel. Before taking off for parts unknown, men and women over 50 can take steps to ensure their excursions are as safe as they are memorable by doing the following:
Consider risk. The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 taught the world that situations can change rapidly. Before booking any travel, weigh the risks and the benefits of a trip. Determine if COVID-19 is spreading where you live or at your destination. Older adults have a higher risk for severe illness caused by the virus. Until you are vaccinated, it may be best to wait to travel.
Dinah Thompson, retired Brentwood resident and avid globetrotter, says seniors can still travel safely but it means taking extra precaution and avoiding enclosed spaces when possible.
“Wear N95s and double mask on an airplane or crowded transport or venue. Do not go on cruise ships!” warns Thompson. “With new variants the contagion is off the charts. We are double vaccinated and boosted. We still got the [Delta variant] during a cruise.”
Use senior-friendly services. Seek out travel services that offer the best perks for older adults. Many travel providers no longer offer senior discounts, but they may offer other benefits, such as early boarding or assistance with traveling from gates to baggage areas.
Vera Martinez, travel agent of Best of Brentwood’s Dream Vacations, says she strives to help seniors find discounts that are otherwise overlooked.
“Yes, it’s true that most vendors no longer offer senior discounts but a few cruise lines like Carnival and Celebrity do offer a discount for those who are at least 55 years of age,” says Martinez “Personally, I look for the best promotions for my clients based on the type of vacation they are looking for so I know they have the best value. I have learned that sometimes a promotion will be better than a ‘senior discount’.”
Get travel insurance. According to Liz Dahl, co-founder of Boomer Travel Patrol, a website featuring expert advice geared toward the Baby Boomer demographic, travel insurance can be essential for older travelers. Older travelers may be more at risk of falling or getting sick and some may need extra medication if travel is interrupted or delayed. Travel insurance can provide extra coverage for a relatively low price if something goes wrong.
Don’t advertise your absence. It may be tempting to upload photos of your beachside vacation to social media as you are immersed in paradise. Unfortunately, seniors tend to be targets for thieves because they are seen as vulnerable. Don’t make the job easier by advertising you are away from home. In addition, have a neighbor periodically pick up your mail and set lights on timers to give the impression you are home even when you’re not.
Give our itinerary to trusted friends or family. Keep loved ones apprised of your general travel itinerary, especially if you are traveling solo, recommends AARP. Keep a mobile phone on you at all times.
Pack copies of important documents. If the paperwork is lost while traveling, request copies of prescriptions and/or statements of medical conditions from each physician and medical treatment center so you have a second set. Keep copies of your passport, driver’s license, insurance cards, travel tickets, and other documents as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.