Antioch Resource Fair

The Antioch Senior Center is hosting a free resource fair on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon at the center at 145 W. 2nd St.
Among the vendors will be information about: caregiving resources, educational programs, preventing slips and falls, financial retirement planning, technology tools for seniors.
For details, call 925-778-1158
