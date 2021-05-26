Boating on the Delta has been more popular than ever over the past year, since health guidelines have restricted both indoor and outdoor activities.
Though some have been hit hard with unemployment or lost business, the Discovery Bay Marina has been bustling and vendors anticipate another busy summer. Many new boaters are trying out the delta and some events – like the Lions Club Big Cat Poker Run – are looking to make a comeback.
“Despite the pandemic, our business has thrived this last year,” said harbor master Jamal Acito. “With other recreational activities being closed and our business being open, I think it was one of the few places people could still enjoy outside the home with their loved ones.”
He noted the marina’s boat storage – both wet berths and dry stack – is almost at capacity. The Discovery Bay Marina is a hub for those looking to enjoy the Delta, and the shops along the boardwalk said they have also seen plenty of business in the past year and hope for the trend to continue into the summer.
Chris Simpson of Simpson Yachts said business has been very good for his entire industry. His office on the marina is on the lookout for new listings but boats are so popular right now, he said it can be hard to find someone interested in selling, despite the increase in prices.
“Boating is a good family activity, it’s a good quarantining activity, so it’s been a good year because people are looking at boating as a way to safely do an activity with the people they love,” said Simpson. “The bottom line is that’s why people are looking for boats like crazy.”
As for the next year, Simpson said boating’s popularity is likely to tie into the vacation and travel industry. Once airlines, vacation destinations and resorts return to normal operations, the popularity might decline somewhat.
Lisa Black owns the Discovery Bay Chandlery, a few doors down from Simpson Yachts. She said she and her husband, Dave Black, closed down the business last March when shelter-in-place instructions were initially issued, but soon reopened. With summer came an increased demand for everything their shop carries, and Black said despite her attempts to order more product, manufacturers could not turn out enough supplies.
“We are anticipating another busy summer and we are stocked up and ready to go,” she said. “I know many people have had a horrible year, but for us, being at the marina and boating being one of the few things people could do, all of us did well.”
Black did offer a note of caution to the many new boaters she sees: please be careful and please be aware of boating laws. In the state of California, you must be at least 16 years old to operate a boat with 15 or more horsepower. There is also a boating license being phased in and this year, and everyone 40 years of age or younger must have the card to operate a vessel. Next year, the minimum age will increase to 45, and by 2025, everyone operating a boat will need to have taken the safety courses and obtained a card.
As summer picks up, Jessica Souza of Madelyn’s – a gift shop located on the boardwalk – said she is also expecting a busy summer and looks forward to interacting with customers.
“This year should be a fantastic year,” said Souza. “People should get out and spend time with their families outdoors and get active. With the optimism of school going back full time in the fall, I think a lot of families are feeling a weight lifted there. So we are looking forward to a very good year down on the boardwalk.”
The Discovery Bay Marina is located at 5901 Marina Road in Discovery Bay. For more information, visit www.discoverybayyachtharbor.com or call 925-634-5928.
For more information on Simpson Yachts, call 925-757-6655 or visit www.simpsonyachts.com.
For more information on the Discovery Bay Chandlery, call 925-634-6178.
For more information on Madelyn’s, call 925-628-8574 or visit www.shopmadelyns.com.
Pacific Coast Water Rescue offers training and safety courses for boaters to learn state laws and obtain their California boating card. For more information, visit https://www.pcwrf.com/.
For more information on the California Boater Card, visit https://californiaboatercard.com
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.