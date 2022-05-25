Some other safety tips courtesy of the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways
Aside from having life jackets for everyone on board, make sure you have navigation lights and sound signaling devices, which are some of the required equipment needed for a safer voyage. If in doubt about what is required, check out the ABCs of California Boating publication, schedule a vessel safety check with your local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary or U.S. Power Squadrons, or download a virtual vessel safety check and inspect your boat.
Considering this year’s drought conditions impacting waterways throughout the state, plan ahead and check the impact of the drought on your favorite waterway before going out on the water.
File a float plan before each boating trip. Share a float plan with a family member or friend including the details of your trip, so your location is known in the event of an emergency.
Check the weather. Before getting underway, check the latest conditions such as weather and check regularly for changing conditions. Besides the Internet, information may be obtained by tuning to local radio stations or the National Weather Radio broadcasts.
Avoid alcohol. Operating a boat with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or more is against the law. Impaired operators will be stopped and be arrested even with a lower BAC if the conditions are not safe. Your boat can be impounded.
Boat clean and green. Keep your trash on-board. Take advantage of shore-side facilities to recycle plastic, glass, metal and paper. Used fishing line can be deposited at fishing-line recycling stations. Always carry oil absorbents on board and in your bilge to prevent oily discharges and to prevent fuel spills. Use fuel bibs and dispose of them properly.
For more boating and water safety information, visit www.BoatCalifornia.com.
