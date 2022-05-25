The Contra Costa County’s Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit not only keeps the waterways of the Delta safe, but also must enforce a new law.
The men and women of the unit patrol 80 square miles of water from Richmond to Discovery Bay and protect lives and property through education and enforcement, according to its website.
The unit now must also ensure that anyone 45 years of age and younger has obtained a California Boater Card. “That’s a new law we want to let everyone know about,” said Sgt. Erik Steele. “This year, anyone 45 years of age and down operating a vessel propelled by an engine, regardless of the size of the engine, needs a boater card. You can get that online, you can come to our office and we can give you the book.You can do it either way.”
Some other safety tips courtesy of the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways
Steele has been with the marine unit since 2019. As part of the team, he is a trained marine enforcement officer able to conduct search-and-rescue operations above and below the water, enforce laws and regulations governing the operation of vessels, conduct vessel accident investigations, provide assistance to disabled vessels, and maintain a proactive approach toward the suppression of criminal activity in a maritime environment. He and his fellow marine officers also provide an on-water security presence in and around critical infrastructure and key resources within Contra Costa County.
“Our biggest thing is boater safety,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone who comes out with their families for a good day on the water has one, and returns to enjoy it again.”
Some of the common safety problems marine patrol officers deal with are:
- Children under the age of 13 not wearing life jackets at all times
- All boats having enough life jackets for all passengers
- Removing abandoned vessels from the water before an oil or gasoline leak
Marine patrol units work with the sheriff’s office land units when necessary, and focus on education as a preventive measure for crimes. They handle theft and deaths on the water, and are concerned with improving water quality by removal of derelict and abandoned vessels.
The unit also has a dive team established to provide specialized support in handling underwater operations. The team responds to a variety of incidents including underwater search and recovery of property, evidence and bodies.
“We also want everyone to know about safety requirements,” Steele said. “About now, when you bring your vessel out for the first time this year, do your safety check, make sure everything is working, and you have life jackets for everyone. Make sure you always have a fire extinguisher on the vessel that meets marine criteria, and you want to make sure you always have a sound device on the vessel, like a whistle or horn. And always have a type-four throwable flotation device in case there is an accident and you need to throw it to a swimmer who might need some help in the water.”
In case of emergency, call 911 or the sheriff’s dispatch at 925-646-2441.
To contact Marine Patrol, call 925-427-8507.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.